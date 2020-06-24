SARASOTA — Arts Advocates awarded 10 Sarasota and Manatee county students with $26,900 in scholarships for the 2020-21 school year.
Among those area students receiving scholarships are:
• Pine View graduate Emily Cain, architecture, Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York
• Angelina Cotto, film, Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah, Georgia
• Booker graduate Thaleia Dasberg, performing arts, Barnard College, New York City
• Booker graduate Danny Bò DeLongaig, music, Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio
• Pine View graduate Pablo Gonzalez, digital art, The New School: Parsons School of Design, New York City
• Booker graduate Alexis McKinnon, fine arts, Florida International University, Miami
• Port Charlotte graduate Emma Pritchett, architecture, University of South Florida, Tampa
• Booker graduate Haley Rosenthal, theater, Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Boston
• Pine View graduate Elijah Schildkraut, music, Berklee College of Music, Boston
• Zachary Timmons, visual art, Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah, GA
“Members of our organization are proud to support students in furthering their education in all fields of the arts,” Arts Advocates scholarship team leader Jackie Salvino said. “We have bright lights among us, even in these unforeseen times, and we are looking to the future by continuing to financially support scholars. As our entertainment is so focused on arts that are brought into our homes, we are contributing to training the next generation that will stretch our imaginations, touch our emotions and inspire our dreams.”
The scholarship program began in 1969 and — to date — has given more than $1.1 million “to students whose studies include visual and related arts, dance, writing, music, theater and architecture,” according to a news release. Scholarship funds are through Arts Advocates activities, it said.
Ceramicist Matt Kearney received scholarships in 2004 and 2005, helping him with his Stetson University bachelor’s degree in marketing and fine art
Arts Advocates “was one of the earliest groups that recognized me as an artist,” he said in the news release. “I received so much good feedback and positive affirmations about my work, and those comments validated my decision to pursue a career in the arts. The organization’s early support and confidence in my talent were very important to me.”
The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota, Inc. Arts Advocates was founded in 1969 as The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota Inc. and is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. To learn more, visit artsadvocates.org.
