The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County announced it has five new board members.
It noted in a news release it is making a “conscientious effort to better represent the community which it serves.”
“It is imperative that our Board of Directors reflects the diversity of people and organizations that make Sarasota County a vibrant arts and cultural community,” Arts and Cultural Alliance executive director Jim Shirley said.
The new members to the Board of Directors include:
• Luz Corcuera, executive director, UnidosNow
• Sheila D. McKoy, retired, NJ Transit
• Vickie Oldham, community scholar, Newtown Alive
• Andy Sandberg, artistic director and CEO, Hermitage Artist Retreat
• James Stewart, professor emeritus, Pennsylvania State University.
For more information, visit its website at sarasotaarts.org.
