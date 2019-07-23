By EDUARDO ENCINA
Tampa Bay Times
TAMPA — The Bucs rookies hit the field at the Advent Health Training Center for their first NFL training camp practice on Monday, but their education into becoming successful professionals began well over two months ago.
While participating in rookie minicamp and later full-squad OTAs, the Bucs’ 26-player rookie class also went through the team’s rookie academy, a six-week crash course that focuses of the key components to finding fast professional success both on and off the field.
The program — which is run by former NFL offensive lineman Duke Preston, the Bucs’ director of player development, and player engagement coordinator Justus Jones — mostly takes place in a classroom setting, but has very little to do about X’s-and-O’s.
“Ultimately, our goal is to help them lead from the bottom and mature faster as professionals in order to move us forward as a team and an organization,” Preston said. “When you’ve got rookies that you’re counting on and they go out and contribute, it makes the whole team better. So the faster we can get them up to speed in understanding what the standard requires as professionals different to college athletes, the better off we all are.”
The Bucs enter this season leaning heavily on their rookie class, especially on the defensive side of the ball. First-round pick Devin White will be counted on to assume an immediate leadership role and establish himself as a playmaker as one of the team’s starting middle linebacker and the three defensive backs drafted behind him — Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean and Mike Edwards — are tasked with improving a secondary that ranked 26th in passing yards allowed.
“I think we’re just trying to be that team that changes it around,” White said. “Every year, you’ve got a new set of rookies come in and it’s all about the mindset they have.”
The rookie academy is wide ranging. They met five times a week, touching on a variety of issues from establishing their own professional identities and brands — the underlying theme there is “earn, protect and grow,” Preston said — while also addressing off-field issues like domestic violence, sexual assault and driving under the influence. They went through lessons on money management and social scenarios to help them with etiquette and networking. Guest speakers ranged from NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis to Duke football player turned successful entrepreneur Zach Maurides.
And outside of the classroom, the rookies visited several places throughout the area, from MacDill Air Force Base to a Rays game at Tropicana Field, where White threw out the ceremonial first pitch. They participated in a cooking class, and visited the Tampa Police Department Citizens Academy, where they simulated how a routine traffic stop can force an officer to make life-or-death decisions in an instant.
“As first when I heard the vets got to leave and go on vacation, I was kind of thrown,” White said. “I was like, why do we have to stay here? But the stuff that Duke and Justus have got us doing, it’s really good. It kind of gives us time to really feel welcome and feel like this is a great place to be.”
For the rookies themselves, going through the program — and being together every day — has allowed them to form a unique bond heading into training camp.
“It’s kind of a brotherhood,” Murphy-Bunting said. “We’re trying to get established early. We’re trying to get it to the point where we can tolerate each other for a long time and have fun with each other. That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day, having fun and competing. I feel like we’ve built a strong relationship in the weeks we’ve been here, and it’s only going to get stronger from here. It’s going to translate to the field.”
Edwards compared the experience to being a freshman in college again.
“We’re representing our draft class, doing different activities, rookie meetings, lifting with each other, working out with each other,” he said. “We’re definitely built a great bond with each other, developed some team chemistry. It’s important. You need chemistry off the field to have that chemistry on the field.”
Bucs, White agree on deal
Devin White hasn’t taken a snap in the NFL but the Bucs’ first-round pick already is the ninth highest-paid player on the team in terms of average salary.
Details of White’s contract posted on Spotrac says he signed a four-year contract worth $29,315,814, or an average annual salary of $7,328,954.
The deal, which is fully guaranteed, included a signing bonus of $19,340,592.
In 2019, White will earn a base salary of $495,000 and a signing bonus of $19,340,592, while carrying a cap hit of $5,330,148. Like all first-round picks, the Bucs own a club option for a fifth year in 2023.
There is a rookie salary pool that basically helps determine salaries based on where a player is selected, with a slight increase year over year. White was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 draft.
Last season the No. 5 overall pick was North Carolina State outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. He signed a four-year, $27,271,241 contract with the Denver Broncos, including a $17,913,630 signing bonus, His average annual salary is $6,817,810.
