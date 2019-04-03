Temperatures are rising and sipping wines that are crisp, cool and refreshing just may be in order. There is a world of white and Rosé wines to explore which fit the bill perfectly.
There are some white wines — such as Chardonnay and Riesling — that are best enjoyed five or so degrees above the average refrigerator setting, to allow for the full aroma and flavor profiles to shine through. Serving these wines too cold will mask these nuances.
However, varietals such as Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé and sparkling wines are best when served well chilled at 40-45 degrees, making these the perfect wines to pair with warm days and balmy evenings.
To me there is nothing better than being outdoors on a warm sunny day with a crisp cold glass of Rosé in hand. Recently, we made the trek up to Anna Maria Island to dine alfresco with our toes in the sand at The Beach House restaurant. We enjoyed Lola Rosé, a Pinot Noir-based wine with a local tie. It’s the winery of Seth Cripe, an Anna Maria Island native, who followed his passion for wine to the Napa Valley at the ripe age of 17. He makes Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, dry Riesling, and Rosé wine.
It was fantastic on its own and equally as exquisite with the Farmhouse Salad with grilled shrimp and a tropical vinaigrette.
A great thing about Rosé is that it pairs well with just about all cuisines, including:
• Salmon, tuna, and lobster
• Duck
• Spicy Asian and Indian dishes
• Salads
• Desserts, especially those with fresh strawberries
Another great varietal to enjoy in these months leading up to summer is Sauvignon Blanc. This white wine exudes flavors of grapefruit, lemon and gooseberries. It is crisp with well-balanced acidity, and can be described as “quenchy,” a word a friend of mine in the wine industry uses to describe these exact characteristics.
Sauvignon Blanc can vary in style based on the region in which it is made. One from New Zealand may have more intensified citrus and grassy notes than a more delicate Sauvignon Blanc made in California. This same varietal is referred to as Sancerre in France. These wines have elegant mineral characteristics.
Sauvignon Blanc pairs well with warm weather cuisine including:
• Oysters
• Salads dressed in vinaigrette
• Light white fish
• Prawns and shrimp
• Goat cheese
• Fresh herbs
A good way to ensure a long lasting cold temperature is to pour a little bit in the glass at a time, keeping the remainder of the bottle chilled. Alternately, if a white wine is served too cold, you can simply leave the bottle out at room temperature for 20-30 minutes. If it is in the glass, you can cup the bowl of the glass and the body heat from your hands will warm it up a bit.
This brings us to another good tip. Remember to hold the glass by the stem or base because body heat will naturally raise the temperature of what’s in your glass. Holding it this way will also prevent messy looking fingerprints on the glassware.
A general rule of thumb is to serve most Rosés and white wines, which are lighter in color, cooler than average, while Chardonnays and other fuller bodied whites are best at about 50 degrees.
Nicole Carbon is Level 2 Award in Wines certified from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET). She is a freelance editor and writer based in Sarasota. If you have any questions or comments you may email her at carbonnicole@gmail.com and follow her on Instagram @NicCarbon, Facebook @Nicole.Carbon, and Twitter @NicCarbon.
