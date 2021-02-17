What most people might not know is Jessy Abbate actually started out as a server at Fat Point Brewery. Through her hard work and perseverance, she now finds herself as its Head Brewer. She shows it is truly her labor of love.
What made you decide to become a brewer?
This was something I never thought I would ever do. I always thought that beer came from beer trees! [You cannot help but to hear her wonderful laugh at this point.] On the day I moved to Punta Gorda, my parents brought me here to Fat Point, and I really liked it. The beer was excellent, and I asked about being a bartender. In two weeks, I was busy slinging beer!
How did the process work for you?
After a while, the work in the brewery intrigued me. I let my boss know that’s where I’d like to work, but it took time. I was annoying. It wasn’t until a couple of men kept failing until I was finally given the chance to come into the brewery to work. I just kept asking questions. I kept my focus on my end goal and just kept working toward it.
What happened then?
From the time I started working back in the brewery, I loved it. It was very gratifying. Cleaning tanks, milling and brewing, it was all great. I completed the Brewing Arts program at USF St. Petersburg and in time pestered my way to the position. Ask and you shall receive!
Jessy, you are a woman in what has been classically a man’s job. Was it a frustrating experience for you?
It was frustrating since many men simply wrote me off as that woman behind the bar. One customer said he did not want a girlie beer. I responded since I brewed them all, that would make them all girlie beers. I offered him water, and he came around. People need to realize that they might think that brewing was started by a group of bearded men wearing flannels. In fact, in ancient cultures such as the Aztecs and the Egyptians, brewing was the responsibility of an elite group of women.
What advice would you give younger girls?
Just don’t take no for an answer. Just because your boss says no does not mean you have to abandon it. I pestered and just kept asking. I kept doing it. I kept pursuing it. Just because you might hit a speed bump, you should not stop pursuing it. After all, it’s your dream. However you get there, it’s your dream and you should simply not give up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.