SARASOTA — Changes are happening at Asolo Rep as one of its plays set for 2020-21 season has been nixed from its lineup.
“Trayf,” by Lindsay Joelle, was set for in the Cook Theatre in March/April 2021 but has been canceled “for budgetary reasons related to show cancellations this season due to the COVID-19 virus,” the theater said in a news release.
“The change was a heartbreaking one to make, but we realized we needed to remove ‘Trayf’ from the schedule to ensure that we could meet the production needs of the other seven plays on the season roster,” said Michael Donald Edwards, producing artistic director. “At this time, we remain open to the possibility of replacing it with a different production in the Cook Theatre during the 2020-21 season, and we very much look forward to producing ‘Trayf’ in a future season.”
Celine Rosenthal, who was set to direct “Trayf,” is set to direct “Grand Horizons” instead.
According to the news release, the 2020-21 season is now:
• “Billy Elliott the Musical” Nov. 18-Jan. 2
• “The Three Musketeers” Jan. 13-March 13
• “Grand Horizons” Jan. 20-March 13
• “Our Town” Feb. 10-March 27
• “Hood” April 9-May 1
• “Knoxville” May 14-June 5
The news release stated a summer family production will be determined at a later time.
Asolo Rep performances take place in the Mertz and Cook Theatres at 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For more information, call the box office at 941-351-9000 or visit asolo.org.
