SARASOTA — Asolo Rep announced that, due to COVID-19, it is adjusting its 2020-21 season.
Its season opener, “Billy Elliott: The Musical” is being postponed from its Nov. 21 original date. It is now set to be its 2021-22 fall musical opener.
“The show would require a long rehearsal period starting in October for 12 school-aged children,” producing artistic director Michael Donald Edwards said in a news release. “With schools uncertain of their own openings and rightfully limiting activities of all kinds, we felt we should not bring these young artists into our theatre.”
It is also cancelling Ken Ludwig’s “The Three Musketeers,” originally set to open in early January.
“The scope and timing of our production simply cannot be accomplished while ensuring artist, staff and audience safety,” Edwards said.
He said he is hoping the plays “Our Town,” “Grand Horizons” and two musicals, “Knoxville” and “Hood” — which are brand new — will be included in the upcoming season.
Asolo Rep is automatically holding funds for the two canceled performances “on account” for season-ticket holders so that those credits can be used for additional tickets to shows in this season or toward a subscription for the 2021-22 season.
It noted subscribers can also donate the cost of the tickets to the theater or receive a refund.
It also is continuing to host online performances, which is called “Asolo Rep Engage.
Asolo Rep is exploring options for outdoor performances and plays that move throughout the community.
“We’re leaving no stone unturned in considering ways to safely gather and share in-person live performances,” Edwards said. “Our imaginations are running wild with creativity to bring you immersive, thrilling performances that will change the way you experience theater.”
More information can be found at asolorep.org.
