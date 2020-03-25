SARASOTA — Asolo Rep announced in a news release that it is suspending “all public performances and related events for the remainder of the 2019-20 season” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cancelled productions include “The Great Leap,” “Knoxville,” “Hood” and “Snow White,” according to the release.
“The safety and well-being of our audience, artists and staff will always be of the highest importance to us,” said producing artistic director Michael Donald Edwards.
The theater said it is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health officials' guidelines.
“It is absolutely heartbreaking that the companies of these shows, which have done some of the most remarkable work I have seen in my 14 years in this position, will not have the opportunity to perform this season on our stage,” Edwards said. “These decisions were not made lightly, but we deem them necessary to support our community’s and the world’s efforts to respond to the spread of the virus.”
Asolo Rep is “urging current ticket holders to convert their ticket purchase into a full tax-deductible donation.”
It said it is hoping “patron generosity” will help the theater’s future since it is canceling “nearly one-third of its season.”
Another option is putting the cost of 2019-20 tickets toward a ticket or subscription package for the 2020-21 season.
This will help the theater to remain financially stable as they plan for the new season, scheduled to open this fall.
Those wanting to donate can visit www.asolorep.org for more information.
Anyone with questions on tickets can contact the box office via email at boxoffice@asolo.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.