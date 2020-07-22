SARASOTA — Gulf Coast Community Foundation has given Asolo Repertory Theatre a $70,000 Arts Appreciation grant to compensate the organization for financial losses it incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant will provide essential support to help Asolo Rep reopen the theater and cover costs associated with its 2020-21 season, the theater said in a news release. “From securing the safety of its audience, staff, volunteers and the actors on stage, to covering the costs of producing the season, Gulf Coast’s Arts Appreciation Grant ensures that Asolo Rep will be able to continue creating world class theatre here in Sarasota for the Sarasota community, as soon as it is safe to do so.”
The grants offer unrestricted funding to arts organizations, in recognition of their contributions to our region’s economy and quality of life, to further their missions.
“During these difficult times we are deeply grateful to Gulf Coast Community Foundation and its steadfast belief that the arts remain essential to the continuing development of this vibrant, creative community,” Asolo Rep producing artistic director Michael Donald Edwards said. “As we carefully plan for a safe reopening of our theatre, this generous grant will help us implement the necessary equipment and protocols within our buildings that will maximize the health and safety of our audience and our community.”
“Arts organizations like Asolo Repertory Theatre are a major driver of our regional economy and sustain our community’s brand as the arts and cultural destination for southwest Florida,” said Mark Pritchett, president/CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “Gulf Coast continues to invest in Asolo Rep because strong and innovative arts partners are vital to a thriving, welcoming region.”
