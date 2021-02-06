SARASOTA – Asolo Rep launches of the "rolling world premiere" of "Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer."
Directed by Henry Godinez with music direction by Felton Offard, "Fannie" runs Feb. 20 - March 3 on Asolo Rep's Terrace Stage at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
According to a news release, it "tells the impassioned story of American civil rights activist and hero, Fannie Lou Hamer. Part theater, part revival, and all power – this one-woman show with music will have you head-nodding and hand clapping from start to finish. From her humble origins as the daughter of a Mississippi sharecropper, to co-founding the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party and demanding recognition at the National Democratic Convention, hers is a story of justice that will not be denied."
E. Faye Butler has the lead role. She is a nine-time Joseph Jefferson Award-winner who has worked across the country, including The Kennedy Center, Steppenwolf Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse among others.
"Fannie Lou’s story is so significant today because sadly the issues she faced in the 1960s are all too relevant today; voter suppression, racial divisions, and social inequities," director Henry Godinez said. "Fannie lived her patriotism and what it means to be an American in the marrow of her bones. The faith she had in the Constitution and the price she paid for her unshakable belief in it, was so much greater than most of us can ever imagine. I hope audiences will leave the theater appreciating the rights we have as Americans, truly believing that each of us can make a difference if we vote and make our voices heard."
Offard is a composer and producer who has toured toured and been house guitarist for Broadway shows including "Hamilton," "The Color Purple," "Jersey Boys," and "The Addams Family" among others.
"Fannie Lou Hamer was a woman of incredible passion with an unstoppable drive for justice," Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards said. "We are thrilled to collaborate with two of our country's leading regional theaters to bring her story to life. It is written by the immensely talented Cheryl L. West and performed by E. Faye Butler, who is herself an unstoppable force on stage. Expertly shaped by Henry Godinez as director, this is exactly the story we need right now to galvanize us towards creating a brighter, more equitable future through joyous study of our past heroes."
