SARASOTA — Asolo Rep will present a viewing of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7 p.m., Nov. 12.
“The online performance is the premiere production of BardWired, Asolo Rep’s 2020 adaptation of its award-winning program, Asolo Rep On Tour, which has brought live theatrical experiences to more than 15,000 Florida students each fall since 2008,” it said in a news release.
It is being presented by Asolo Rep and the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training.
“BardWired is an introduction to Shakespeare’s work using imaginative theatrical and filmmaking techniques to connect the classic stories with new generations of literature lovers,” it said. “A 45-minute adaptation of Shakespeare’s work, the Nov. 12 public streaming performance will be followed by a live, interactive talk-back session with the cast.”
The theater said tickets are $15 per household with $5 student tickets.
Tickets are available online at tickets.asolorep.org/4147/4153.
“The BardWired company comprises third-year MFA students from the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training,” it said. “The production will be filmed in and around Sarasota creating an innovative theatrical experience that is uniquely Floridian.”
It is being adapted and directed by Celine Rosenthal, Asolo Rep associate artistic director.
The cast includes Anna Beth Baker as Helena; Christopher Blonski as Snug (Lion); Kenny Fedorko as Demetrius; Christopher Hayhurst as Snout (Wall); Bonita Jackson, Egeus & Oberon; Anna Newbury, Flute (Thisbe); Liam O’Brien, Lysander; Naire Poole, Hermia; Alex Rodriguez, Theseus & Titania; Jamie Saunders, Puck; Jacob Sefcak, Quince (Moonshine); and Kaitlyn Weickel, Bottom (Pyramus).
