SARASOTA — Asolo Rep’s 2021 Terrace Stage season kicks off this weekend with nearly sold-out performances by Broadway superstar Laura Osnes, the first one took place Friday and a second is set for Saturday night
Osnes played Bonnie Parker in the 2010 Asolo Rep run of “Bonnie and Clyde.” in 2010. The show ran on Broadway for weeks but Osnes went on to “Cinderella” and Broadway superstardom, Asolo Rep noted.
From Feb. 16 to March 3, E. Faye Butler performs as civil rights icon, Fannie Lou Hamer.
Tickets go on sale Monday for “Camelot,” playing March 16 to April 1.
All seating is socially distanced; masks required while at Asolo Rep’s Terrace Stage.
ILLUMINATION DIGITAL SERIES
Asolo Repertory Theatre also has its 2021 IllumiNation Digital Series set.
It is “promoting cross-cultural conversations in our community,” the theatre said. “Created in 2015, the IllumiNation Series explores the social, political, and cultural themes threaded throughout Asolo Rep’s theatrical season. Discuss art and activism in these dynamic conversations that invite all to the table and challenge us to reflect upon our past and present in hopes for a more inclusive future.”
Event tickets are $15 per series or join the three for $39.
It’ll feature “Fannie Lou Hamer: Movement Maker” via Zoom at 7 p.m. Feb. 25; “James Baldwin Now” with playwright Ty Greenwood via Zoom at 7 p.m. March 25 and “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity: Wrestling with America” via Zoom at 7 p.m. April 22.
To purchase tickets for the series, visit tickets.asolorep.org/packages/fixed/842
