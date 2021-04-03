VENICE - Assisted living facilities are changing safety protocols because of COVID-19 vaccinations coming online and a state government emergency order.
In Sarasota County itself, more than 187,000 people have received at least their first vaccine.
An Emergency Order 21-001 went into effect March 22 and lifted restrictions on visitation for long-term assisted living facilities.
Facilities under the Agency for Health Care Administration have followed the emergency order guidelines on allowing visitors.
Facilities in Venice like Sunset Lake Village allow visitors under these guidelines. Visitors are allowed by appointment only and must wear a mask. Also visitors must go through a screening before seeing residents.
The order expanded the rules for visitation within the facilities. Under the FAQ's for the order it says visitors may see resident's in their room but with the proper PPE and other safety protocols.
"The Emergency Order provided important protections for long-term care residents who are most at-risk for serious complications from COVID-19 infections. Limiting visitation has helped keep residents safe, but restricting access to families and friends has taken a toll on the quality of life of those living in long-term care facilities," stated a report on the AHCA website.
The facilities under AHCA and those following the emergency order have not changed their protocols much with the availability of the vaccine.
However, a family owned and run facility, A Banyan Residence, has kept strict guidelines for their residents throughout the entire pandemic but are now seeing a change with vaccinations.
"We were extremely restrictive all of 2020," said Blake Anderson, administrator at A Banyan Residence. "We were not allowing family members inside the property."
Their facility has a gate around the building that allowed visitors to visit through the gate.
Anderson said the facility did not follow the guidelines set out by Gov. Ron DeSantis, and maintained a high degree of restriction until all of the residents were vaccinated.
"The risk of COVID really didn't change despite the governor relaxing restrictions in September," Anderson said.
Because of their continued restrictions, they did not have a single COVID case all of 2020, Anderson said.
He said Feb. 15 all of the residents at A Banyan received a second dose of the vaccine with a 100% participation rate.
Now those numbers went down some but Anderson said they are at about 95% vaccinated.
Only because of the vaccinations did they allow restrictions to relax on visitations instead of the orders from the state government, Anderson said.
The families are now allowed on property but the gate still remains secure.
Anderson said the facility still makes sure to screen all visitors and provide an extensive questionnaire. Family members are still required to wear a mask while on property.
The recent emergency order was established because of the potential mental health issues of the residents due to restrictions. But Anderson said their facility made sure to keep life as normal as possible for the residents during the past year and it did help that there were some dogs running around the property.
He said the gate around the property made the facility seem like living in a bubble. Because of this, they held small gatherings and activities and did not restrict residents to their rooms so the pandemic would not take a toll on the residents.
"All of my residents getting the vaccine felt like crossing the finish line with the checkered flag," Anderson said.
