Some local hospitals, and even the state Department of Health, are reluctant to share the number of patients being monitored for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there were two confirmed cases in Florida and one presumptive positive case, which is pending testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the 40 cases tested statewide, 24 came back negative and 16 are still pending. There are 247 people under public health monitoring statewide, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The Florida Department of Health told the Sun on Wednesday it does not have county-specific data.
This is “due to patient privacy concerns,” according to Charlotte County Department of Health spokesperson Meranda Pitt.
Even though there are a growing number of cases in the U.S. and worldwide, about 80% of those infected recover from the disease without special treatment, according to the World Health Organization. Around 1 out of every 6 people who get the virus become seriously ill and have difficulty breathing.
The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness and dry cough, according to WHO. Some patients may also have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.
“These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually,” WHO states on its website. “Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms and don’t feel unwell.”
Older people and those with underlying medical conditions like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness, WHO states. People experiencing a fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention.
The Sarasota Department of Health did not respond for comment.
Charlotte County
Neither Fawcett Memorial Hospital nor Englewood Community Hospital provided data regarding how many patients are under observation for COVID-19.
Fawcett does have protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and staff are working to ensure they are prepared for potential issues related to the spread of COVID-19, according to spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin.
Bayfront Health of Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda patients are being screened for known risk factors, according to spokesperson Bevin Holzschuh.
“When a patient meets these criteria, we will inform and work collaboratively with the Florida Department of Health here in Charlotte County for testing and guidance,” Holzschuh said.
Sarasota County
As of noon Tuesday, Sarasota Memorial Hospital had about a dozen patients hospitalized awaiting test results for COVID-19. These patients have respiratory illnesses and tested negative for the flu and other viruses that typically circulate this time of year, said Sarasota Memorial Hospital spokesperson Kim Savage.
The hospital hasn’t yet received results, as of Wednesday afternoon, and results for these tests could take several days, Savage said.
These patients being tested are isolated in negative pressure rooms, according to previous reports. The ventilation systems in these rooms keep the air pressure lower than it is outside the room, preventing air from flowing out of the room, but allowing it in. The hospital has more than 30 of these rooms, and could use portable equipment to create more if needed.
The hospital is asking public health officials to expand testing criteria and to expedite the testing process.
“We do not believe people should have to be hospitalized to get tested, or be precluded from testing because they test positive for another respiratory illness,” Savage said.
Dr. Manuel Gordillo is currently in self-quarantine after caring for the positive case of COVID-19 at Doctor’s Hospital last week, according to Savage. One of 15 consulting infectious disease specialists in the region, he works with four hospitals in the region to provide inpatient and outpatient consults, diagnoses and treatment.
Gordillo has no symptoms and said there is no risk to others that he may have come into contact with Friday or Saturday, according to Savage.
The CDC told Gordillo to self-quarantine Tuesday, but he has been self-quarantined as a precaution since hearing about the patient’s positive status Monday. He will remain in self-quarantine through March 12.
When someone does come into the hospital with flu-like symptoms or a suspected infectious disease, they are put in isolation and are treated with “all the necessary precautions while we complete a thorough medical history and testing,” Savage said.
“Depending on their symptoms, we run a battery of tests to rule out flu and other viruses. The number of people under observation could fluctuate several times each day as test results become available,” Savage said.
Venice Regional Hospital did not state how many patients are under observation for COVID-19, but did confirm that they have tested patients in cooperation with the Department of Health, according to hospital spokesperson Julie Beatty.
The Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, after receiving the state’s first presumptive positive test result for a patient with COVID-19, suspended elective procedures in “an abundance of caution” on Saturday, according to the hospital’s CEO, Robert Meade. After the CDC confirmed the test, the entire hospital has been cleaned continuously using anti-microbial disinfectant on every surface, both in clinical and public spaces.
The hospital is resuming its elective procedures and is admitting new patients. Staff are working closely with the CDC and Department of Health.
DeSoto County
As of Wednesday morning, DeSoto Memorial Hospital has no coronavirus patients nor any patients presenting symptoms that would merit any testing to be sent to the CDC, according to DeSoto Memorial Hospital spokesperson Sarah Hipp. The hospital is prepared to screen and handle any patient with symptoms should the need arise.
“We are screening our patients’ travel history and have the necessary equipment and supplies to care for any isolation patient including the COVID-19 virus,” Hipp added.
The hospital also receives daily updates from infection prevention and its emergency preparedness team routinely runs drills to prepare the staff for “all types of emergencies including infectious disease,” Hipp said. “We are confident in our staff’s abilities and our emergency readiness.”
