It didn’t even take a minute for Steffan Johnson to give the Venice football team a lead it wouldn’t relinquish in Friday night’s opening round playoff game at Lehigh Senior High School.

It hardly took six more minutes of game time before Johnson had three touchdowns and the Indians held a commanding 21-0 lead.

The junior quarterback finished with 142 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries to go with 3-of-4 passing for 79 yards and a touchdown. His performance solidified him as the team’s starting quarterback going forward.

“I’m real impressed with Steffan and how he hit the holes,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “Each week he’s gonna get a little more comfortable, especially taking the majority of reps in practice. So that’s gonna be huge moving forward.”

 

