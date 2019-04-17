Eunice Noel
Track and Field, Charlotte
Junior Eunice Noel was nearly unstoppable on the track Tuesday. She earned district titles in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles as well as the 400-meter relay.
The hurdles weren’t much of a struggle. In the 100, Noel finished .79 seconds ahead of Ida Baker’s Dashnie Dervil with a time of 14.25 second. In the 300, Noel again pulled away with a finish in 48.13 seconds.
She got plenty of help in the relay with the Lady Tarpons finishing 1.13 seconds ahead of second-place Cape Coral.
“We added one more thing to her plate this week, long jump (2nd place finish) along with prelims in the 4x100 relay and she responds with three firsts and a second,” Charlotte coach Jerry Voss said. “She epitomizes the hard working crew of girls we have on this team.”
Braden Steele
Baseball, DeSoto County
Senior right hander Braden Steele gave up 2 first inning hits and then no hit the Lemon Bay Mantas the rest of the way in a 92 pitch 4-0 district win. The win ended the Mantas 22 game district win streak dating back to March 31 2015. Steele struck out 8 and only allowed 3 balls to leave the infield after the first inning.
Steele threw a no hitter earlier this year against Community Christian. Steele is working on the team triple crown as he leads the team in batting average, RBIs and is tied in team homers.
“Braden’s outing against a district opponent like Lemon Bay was as dominant as you’ll see,” DeSoto coach Mike Klossner said. “That’s why Braden has been called upon to pitch most of our district games.”
