Attitudes in Dance is no Mickey Mouse dancing school, although its founder, Connee Winslow, does have a history with the most famous mouse in the world.
At the age of 13, Winslow, a Cleveland, Ohio native, appeared on the original Mickey Mouse Club and is an honorary Mouseketeer. At 16 she was the youngest company member of Musicarnival, a professional musical theater in an eastern suburb of Cleveland.
Those are just two of many professional experiences that eventually led her to Venice, where she founded Attitudes in Dance 30 years ago.
Saturday and Sunday, Winslow and her team of instructors and their many students will celebrate the school’s 30th year with a show appropriately named “Celebration.” Performances will be at noon and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and at 2 p.m. June 9 on the MainStage at Venice Theatre.
Winslow began dancing at the age of 5. At 11 she was identified as a child prodigy by Sergei Poppleoff of the Moscow Ballet. That year, she joined AFTRA (American Film, Television and Radio Artists) and began performing professionally in Cleveland.
At 17, she moved to New York City to study ballet with the New York City Ballet and jazz with several notables in that field. Soon she was appearing on the old Jackie Gleason Show with the June Taylor Dancers and appeared in a total of 36 Broadway musicals including “Gypsy,” “Kismet,” Finian’s Rainbow,” “Oklahoma” and the “Unsinkable Molly Brown.” Multi-talented, she was a singer, dancer and actress.
In 1961 she was married and switched to acadamia where she worked as a choreographer with several school systems in Massachusetts. A move to Sarasota led to choreography at Riverview High School, Pine View School and Lemon Bay High School . She worked on Pine View’s spring concert for three years before finally putting it all together to form Attitudes in Dance where she passed on her expertise in ballet, tap and jazz to students in the Venice area and hired a team of strong teachers in other aspects of dance. Many Attitudes students have gone on to professional careers in dance.
In preparation for the 30th anniversary show, students have been polishing routines for many weeks while the many aspects of producing such a show have been carried out by her staff, parents of the students and others. Classes are held weekdays from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the school’s three studios located in a 6,000-square-foot space in the Rialto Shopping Plaza in Venice.
Faculty members come from all over the world and teach all styles of dance from Cecchetti-method ballet to Celtic dancing, hip-hop, jazz, tap, the Lindy Hop (also referred to as Jitterbug), tango, mambo, samba, swing and others.
“Celebration” will feature a cross section of what is taught at the school.
Attitudes in Dance is located at 674 Tamiami Trail, in the Rialto Plaza, Venice. For more information, call 941-488-3664.
