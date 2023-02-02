A 2018 photo of a vow renewal of Stephen Dukes and his wife, Maria, was shared among alleged victims of HD Custom Homes for years. Clients questioned why they couldn’t get HD Custom Homes owners Stephen Dukes and Matt Harden to refund them for contracted work not done, yet they can throw a wedding, have lots of company parties and go on company vacations, which were posted and then deleted on social media — but not before they were submitted as evidence to Attorney General Ashley Moody.
A 2018 photo of a vow renewal of Stephen Dukes and his wife, Maria, was shared among alleged victims of HD Custom Homes for years. Clients questioned why they couldn’t get HD Custom Homes owners Stephen Dukes and Matt Harden to refund them for contracted work not done, yet they can throw a wedding, have lots of company parties and go on company vacations, which were posted and then deleted on social media — but not before they were submitted as evidence to Attorney General Ashley Moody.
After five years of unsuccessfully collecting refunds, 33 HD Custom Homes customers in Charlotte County are being represented by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in a civil lawsuit.
HD Custom Homes owners Matt Harden, 56, and Stephen Dukes, 51, abruptly closed their South Gulf Cove model home office in November 2018, leaving dozens of customers and subcontractors with about $7.8 million in unfinished homes, liens and permit fees.
At the time, Dukes was an Osprey resident; Harden was an Englewood resident.
To recoup their money, the victims attended HD Custom Homes bankruptcy hearings in Fort Myers. They filed claims with the state’s recovery fund and complaints with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Some filed lawsuits against Dukes and Harden.
The law requires each homeowner must first try to legally get their money back from the company.
Since HD Custom Homes’ owners didn’t file for bankruptcy protection, customers couldn’t immediately file claims against the builders to qualify for state recovery funds. The process took two years.
After some customers exhausted their options and didn’t receive any refunds from the company, Moody’s office investigated.
According to court documents, Dukes and Harden’s business practices led to more than $1 million in subcontractor liens filed against consumer properties. In addition, consumer complaints alleged more than $7.8 million was spent on incomplete or inadequate construction.
Customers contracts for HD Custom Homes construction ranged from $200,000 to $600,000.
Moody filed a complaint for injunctive and monetary relief against Dukes and Harden.
The attorney general’s office found the company didn’t begin some homes at all or “abandoned construction before the home was complete without any meaningful explanation to consumers.”
Several customers complained HD Custom Homes made false promises and lied about construction updates.
“Defendants collected money from consumers for subcontractors’ work,” Moody wrote in court documents. “But delayed making payments or failed to pay the subcontractors at all forcing the subcontractors to place liens on consumer’s properties.”
Moody’s investigation found Dukes and Harden continued to solicit new business, collected deposits and full payments for new homes that “they knew they could not fulfill or complete,” it stated.
Sarasota Attorney Joel Walters, representing HD Custom Homes, replied to the lawsuit demanding “strict proof” of the allegations.
“Some or all of the unidentified consumers were paid in full,” he wrote in court documents.
Records show HD Custom Homes contend Moody didn’t file the lawsuit in a timely matter and the company is covered by the bankruptcy.
In 2016, Virginia resident Tammy Sillitoe paid HD Custom Homes $43,500 toward construction of her new South Gulf Cove home. After fighting with Dukes and Harden for two years, and being forced to buy their own appliances that were included in the contract, construction never began.
“I don’t believe they have circumstances beyond their control, they had a spending problem,” Sillitoe said. “We have social media posts of their trips to the Keys, them on cruises, hosting a lavish second honeymoon, their wives’ shopping trips, new cars, new houses and boats, throw company parties, yet they couldn’t even clear my lot to build my home. That’s what we told Ashley Moody.”
Dukes and Harden arrests
In a separate criminal case, Harden and Dukes were arrested in 2020 following an investigation by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Detective Kevin Bordner.
Bordner found 22 cases where the pair took money from customers or didn’t pay subcontractors. A former HD Custom Homes subcontractor said the company was like a “ship taking on water.”
Many of the homes went unfinished and liens were placed against the homeowners by the subcontractors.
The pair were both charged with a first-degree felony for scheme to defraud and 12 counts of misappropriation of construction funds of more than $50,000.
COVID-19 delayed their court cases.
Harden’s next court date is Feb. 6, and Dukes’ is April 5 at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
Neither Dukes nor Harden could be reached for comment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.