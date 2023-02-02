After five years of unsuccessfully collecting refunds, 33 HD Custom Homes customers in Charlotte County are being represented by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in a civil lawsuit.

HD Custom Homes owners Matt Harden, 56, and Stephen Dukes, 51, abruptly closed their South Gulf Cove model home office in November 2018, leaving dozens of customers and subcontractors with about $7.8 million in unfinished homes, liens and permit fees.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments