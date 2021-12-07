Police lights

NORTH PORT — A motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday in a wreck at U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail and River Road.

According to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old Port Charlotte man was riding a motorcycle northbound on U.S. 41 coming up to a red light at River Road.

A westbound box truck driven by a 26-year-old North Port man was turning through a green light.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, drove through the red light and struck the left side of the box truck, according to FHP. He was separated from the motorcycle.

Sarasota County EMS pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The crash happened at 5:40 a.m., according to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic was being diverted and heavy delays took place near the scene of the wreck, between North Port and Wellen Park.

