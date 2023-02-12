That Jarrett Sekosky’s autism prevents clear speech has never kept him from communicating in other ways.
His mother, Sharon, a nurse anesthetist, shared a story of a road trip to visit someone who had moved. As they passed the turnoff to the place where the person originally lived, Jarrett indicated that they needed to go in that direction. He remembered that original route even though he had only been there once.
“His motor skills are not an issue,” she said. “His memory is good.”
Jarrett’s creativity is even more powerful. It was discovered during an art program when he lived in Decatur, Illinois.
His first efforts were layered monochromatic works in different media. If using crayon, he pressed it on so heavily that the paper was covered with wax. When he switched to pencil, the result was broken lead, his mother said. Both cases resulted from his need for sensory stimulation
Markers seemed to work the best in those early days, she said.
Eventually, he was introduced to paint and canvas in an art therapy class at Decatur University, “The students could learn from him and he could learn from them,” Sharon said.
Jarrett’s work was featured in a one-man show, his father Matthew, a retired fire chief, said.
MAKING PROGRESS
Jarrett’s parents credit his painting coach Dave Rykata, the Venice Art Center’s chief executive officer Mary Moscatelli, and others for his progress.
Jarrett is at the VAC regularly, in his own room with his coach.
More recently, Jarrett, now 27, has taken up bead work, crafting necklaces, and drawing cartoon characters from Disney characters, which hang in his bedroom.
He sold his beaded jewelry in the recent Venice Art Center “Bling Thing” show and will have both jewelry and canvas works for sale at the VAC’s fine art show on Feb. 17-18
He sells his artwork with help from his father, who chats with the customers. Matthew also has put together postcard-sized handouts that share information about his son’s life with autism since the age of 3.
Jarrett can make about five pieces of jewelry at a sitting. His paintings take longer, applying two or three coats of paint the first day.
“Our goal is just to recoup the cost of his materials,” Matthew said, referring to the sales.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.