That Jarrett Sekosky’s autism prevents clear speech has never kept him from communicating in other ways.

His mother, Sharon, a nurse anesthetist, shared a story of a road trip to visit someone who had moved. As they passed the turnoff to the place where the person originally lived, Jarrett indicated that they needed to go in that direction. He remembered that original route even though he had only been there once.


Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments