The Venice Aviation Society Inc. presented two scholarships this year to graduating Venice High School students who’ve shown a keen interest in aviation.
VASI presented $500 scholarships to Olivia Montour and Jonathan Dreier in mid-May.
VASI Communications Director Sina Adibi presented the checks.
Montour will be attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, studying aerospace engineering and interning with NASA.
Dreier will be attending The Citadel and pursuing a career as a military aviator. He plans to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, who was a United States Air Force pilot in the Vietnam War.
