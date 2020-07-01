VNOTscholarships062420

Venice High School seniors Jonathan Dreier and Olivia Montour were awarded with a $500 scholarship from the Venice Aviation Society, Inc. PROVIDED PHOTO

The Venice Aviation Society Inc. presented two scholarships this year to graduating Venice High School students who’ve shown a keen interest in aviation.

VASI presented $500 scholarships to Olivia Montour and Jonathan Dreier in mid-May.

VASI Communications Director Sina Adibi presented the checks.

Montour will be attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, studying aerospace engineering and interning with NASA.

Dreier will be attending The Citadel and pursuing a career as a military aviator. He plans to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, who was a United States Air Force pilot in the Vietnam War.

