Babcock Ranch ranks in top five for sales in 2022

Three developments in Charlotte and Sarasota counties rank among the Top 10 master-planned communities in the country, according to a recent survey which periodically lists the top 50.
Babcock Ranch ranked in the top five for the first time with double-digit sales growth, while both Wellen Park and Lakewood Ranch saw double-digit sales declines, although still remaining near the top of the list.
The annual survey was conducted by RCLCO, a real estate consultancy firm which identifies the top-selling master-planned communities in each state.
While new home sales among the 50 top-selling planned communities declined by 20% last year, Babcock Ranch’s sales were up 31%.
The solar-powered community in Charlotte and Lee counties ranked fifth in the country for sales, jumping from 14th in 2021.
“Babcock Ranch’s steady rise in the rankings results from homebuyers being attracted by our focus on fun, wellness and an appreciation for the environment as the nation’s first solar new town,” said Tom Hoban, president and chief investment officer for Babcock Ranch.
Syd Kitson, founder of Kitson & Partners, said the community has invested in its educational system and has good schools.
“I think the success of Babcock Ranch validates that people care about the environment and want to live a healthy life,” Kitson said.
The community is touted as the first solar-powered community in the nation, a goal Kitson embarked on when he envisioned Babcock Ranch after retiring from a career in football.
He said part of the success of Babcock Ranch was due to people’s concern for the environment.
Babcock Ranch saw its sales grow from 714 units in 2021 to 934 last year.
When built out, its multiple neighborhoods will have 19,500 homes on 8,500 acres.
The only community in Florida with a higher sales increase than Babcock Ranch was Latitude Margaritaville Watersound in Panama City Beach, which ranked 15th with 41% growth.
Wellen Park in Sarasota County tied for 10th place in the latest ranking with Viera in Melbourne.
It sold 722 units last year, down from the 951 sold in 2021. That represents a 24% decline in 2022, following a 33% decline the previous year.
Rick Severance, president of Mattamy Homes Wellen Park, said the decrease was due to supply not keeping up with the demand.
But average sales price was up more than 23% year over year, he said.
“While we saw a six-month period in particular when sales slowed down over the last year, which included the effects from the storm, this was due to builders holding back on available homes and homesites in Wellen Park to ensure they could deliver on their homes already sold and to meet customers’ expectations while also confirming their pricing strategies, given the recent volatility with supply chain and labor shortages,” Severance said.
Wellen Park, like Babcock Ranch, is going to have the population of a city. It’s expected to have more than 60,000 residents who will be living in 22,500 homes within the city of North Port and in 30,000 homes within unincorporated Sarasota County, across more than 16 neighborhoods when the development is built out.
There are already ongoing sales in eight neighborhoods within the Playmore District: Antigua, Gran Place, Wellen Park Golf & Country Club, Sunstone, Wysteria, Solstice and Avelina, totaling more than 2,500 homes, Severance said.
“In each of those neighborhoods, builders have quick move-in homes available for selection for buyers looking to purchase immediately,” he said. “There are homes available in the Renaissance, located in West Villages District, and four neighborhoods within West Villages are already sold out of new construction homes,” Severance said.
Among those are IslandWalk and Gran Paradiso.
But more is to come, he said.
Four new neighborhoods will be launched in Playmore in 2023, which will add another 1,000 homes, he said.
“Additionally, we also have over 1,500 multi-family and rental homes available this spring.”
Like Babcock Ranch, Wellen Park will have its own schools. The charter school for grades K-8 is scheduled to open in 2025 and will be located next to the high school which is planned to open for the 2025-26 school year.
Also, an early childhood school for ages 4 and under is planned for the downtown area, he said.
The high school will focus on Career and Technical Education, science, agriculture, arts and athletics.
In the coming months at Wellen Park will also see a lot of commercial development.
“A 200-bed hospital is coming a couple of years from now,” as Wellen Park has contracted with a heath care provider, Severance said.
Two hotels have entered into contracts, and one is located near CoolToday Park, he said. CoolToday is the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves.
Development is focused on the downtown area where a 3-mile wellness track will be opened this year.
An outdoor amphitheater and food rucks are also going to be in the community, he added.
Mattamy Homes, the largest home builder in Canada, bought 11,000 acres in a partnership with Vanguard Land in 2014 to develop what was originally known as West Villages between North Port and Venice.
Sarasota County’s Lakewood Ranch claimed the top spot among all-ages communities with 1,846 in sales.
Although its 2022 sales of 1,846 were down 28% from 2,574 in 2021, it still was ranked No. 2 out of the top 50 top-selling communities, according to the RCLCO survey.
The Villages, an active adult community, is once again the top-selling community in the nation with 3,923 sales in 2022, a 2% decline from the community’s record pace set in 2021.
