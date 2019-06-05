My daughter Heidi and I had a fabulous vacation — right up until the final flight into Florida. Our seatmate claimed to have a severe asthma attack. Personally I think it was more like an advanced case of the worst plague in the history of plagues. Naturally, I caught it. I really had no intention of going to the hospital to do an expose on patient care or food quality or any other aspect of patient care at Venice Regional Bayfront Health. But when I was having trouble breathing thanks to the woman with the so-called “asthma problem,” I decided to call 911. That turned out to be a good thing. From the emergency room staff to the nursing staff, everyone was great, especially one specialist who was called in for what thankfully turned out to be a false alarm. One thing remains the same, even with the new administration. Someone will still wake you up for a blood pressure test when you are sound asleep. They have a schedule to keep so I understand that, but it still is no fun. I did learn something very important, however. If you want a snack while in the hospital — or a newspaper or crossword puzzle, etc, the hospital has lists of snacks and lists of offerings like puzzles, hand massages and even a serenade. All you have to do is ask and it happens. I learned this from my friend M.K. Mueller, the hospital’s director of cultural engagement. She is one of the singers ready to offer a song. She brought me a package of Jelly Bellies, an adult coloring book and colored pencils. For those who worry about such things, an “adult” coloring book is one with tiny spaces instead of large areas to be filled with crayon. The pictures were scenes of birds and flowers and such. Audrey Blackwell kept the Our Town section rolling while I headed home to recover with chicken soup and fresh fruit etc., delivered by friends. I have been blessed with great friends all my life but seem to have acquired a bumper crop of really special friends since moving to Venice 25 years ago. It is great to be back at work and back to reviewing plays and such. Last Friday, I went to see the Wonderettes in the Gompertz at Florida Studio Theatre and this coming Friday I will see press night of “Around the World in 80 Days at the Asolo Rep, followed on the weekend by the annual recital of Attitudes in Dance. I go to that every year and not just because my good friend and “cousin” Renata Gaona is one of the chief choreographers. I also like to see Victoria Gaona, who followed her father Tito on the flying trapeze at the age of 2 and to soccer camp soon after. She also has conquered all sorts of dances to emulate her mother as well as the “Silks.” Of course she is an A-student and most important of all — a kind person and, like her mother and father, a good friend. The Attitudes in Dance recitals will be at noon Saturday, 7 p.m. Saturday night and at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Venice Theatre. At press time a few tickets remained. On yet another note, if you love Venice as I do, don’t ever forget that one of its strengths is its circus legacy. Not only did The Greatest Show on Earth put Venice on the map when it moved its winter quarters to Venice in 1960 but it also brought to Venice many people who appreciate the arts in all its many forms — people like the Gaonas, for one example. Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
