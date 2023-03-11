NORTH PORT — Since Hurricane Ian hit the area, the Back Pack Angels of North Port have been giving away more than 1,000 bags of hygiene products each month for needy children in North Port.
“We’re overwhelmed,” club member Pat Petersmark said. “The veterans and volunteers (at AMVETS Post 312) have worked so hard to get the club re-opened ... they let us meet here for free each month, and we are so grateful.”
AMVETS Cmdr. William Bruzdowski said the building was badly damaged and it just reopened Feb. 20.
“At first, we weren’t sure if it had to be demolished, but we we all worked together to rebuild as best as we could,” Bruzdowski said.
A grand reopening celebration is planned at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21. The public is invited.
The Back Pack Angels formed in 2010 when a group of seven women saw the need to help the homeless and took personal responsibility to do something about it.
The mission is to provide hygiene products to the homeless/needy children of North Port which will improve self-esteem and enable them to remain in school, clean and well groomed.
Back Pack Angels’ general meetings is at AMVETS 312 (7050 Chancellor Blvd, North Port,) each month. Its website has upcoming events and fundraisers.
Short stacks for a tall cause
North Port Coalition for Homeless Needy Children (Back Pack Angels) has a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25 Tickets are $12. There will be food, a basket raffle, gift certificates and a 50/50 drawing.
The event will be held at Applebee’s, 17000 S. Tamiami Trail in North Port. For tickets, call 616-723-4982 or email lindawarm@verizon.net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.