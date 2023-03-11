NORTH PORT — Since Hurricane Ian hit the area, the Back Pack Angels of North Port have been giving away more than 1,000 bags of hygiene products each month for needy children in North Port.

“We’re overwhelmed,” club member Pat Petersmark said. “The veterans and volunteers (at AMVETS Post 312) have worked so hard to get the club re-opened ... they let us meet here for free each month, and we are so grateful.”


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments