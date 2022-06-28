WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — North Port leaders return to square one in full restoration of the Warm Mineral Springs spa.
The city park is a centuries-old spring of naturally heated mineral water. Thousands visit the place each year where guests bob about and sun themselves in the waters.
North Port was to spend $9.4 million to restore Warm Mineral Springs’ buildings, and up to $30 million to develop the park’s full 62 acres, officials decided last year.
That first of about 20 phases went to bid in April. However, a lone response was nearly double the original first-phase estimate. Costs had soared since restoration was first discussed in 2019, city officials were to learn when the bid was unsealed this month.
North Port’s Parks & Recreation division has been instructed to return with a Plan B, perhaps targeting renovations through using private partners.
“It’s got to get done,” Commissioner Jill Luke said. “You don’t want it to fall down around you.”
North Port prioritized Warm Mineral Springs since taking ownership in 2012. It had been privately owned in previous decades. Artifacts from humans have been discovered along with animal remains about 10,000 years old.
Warm Mineral Springs was exploited by treasure-seekers until the 1970s. The site gained protected status, listed with the National Register of Historic Places. North Port and Sarasota County took joint ownership in 2010, with North Port taking control in 2012. It is an ongoing source of revenue, as visitors flock there.
Last year’s park attendance equated to nearly $1.8 million in tickets, annual passes and gift shop sales. The vendor managing Warm Mineral Springs, Fort Pierce-based National and State Park Concessions, collects a $50,000 monthly fee, the balance banked by the city, a spokesperson said.
Proceeds from North Port’s share of a 1% countywide sales tax and redirected funding from other projects would cover the initial restoration.
First-phase fixes include buildings from the 1950s attributed to Sarasota architect Jack West, one displaying murals of Juan Ponce de Leon’s arrival in Florida. One of them, the Cyclorama, is closed.
The main feature and what brings visitors are the 85 degree mineral waters. A beachy look was placed around the perimeter at one point. The state will spend millions to clear sand whooshed downstream in rainy season to help the area’s manatee population. Work on that starts next week.
The public-private partnership route is likely in restoring Warm Mineral Springs, North Port Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon on Tuesday said, as it’s “just too big a project to try using tax money … too much for a municipality to do.”
How that happens or what private enterprise steps up has yet to be determined.
In the mean time, North Port continues to pitch Warm Mineral Springs on social media, state and county tourist platforms.
“We’re glad that so many people are accepting our invitation and enjoying all of the benefits Warm Mineral Springs Park has to offer,” North Port Parks & Recreation director Sandy Pfundheller had said.
