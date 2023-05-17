Many computer users recognize that they aren’t just using their computers more often, but also storing more personal information on them than they might have in the past. Protecting that information is important and backing up computers is a great way to keep data safe.

• Backing up computers anticipates and protects you against the worst. All sorts of things can compromise computers, and many of these things are unpredictable. Storms such as hurricanes or tornadoes can render computers useless. In such instances, data that is not backed up could be lost forever. Such data may include family photos and tax records and other potentially vital information. Even an otherwise normal power outage can compromise the coding of a hard drive, potentially compromising all of the data it contains as a result. Backing up a computer is a preemptive step that most computer users cannot afford to skip.


   
