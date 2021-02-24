PHOTO PROVIDED

Chris Bertler, left, has joined Bandana on Keyboards/vocals.To the right, Dave Hartman on Bass/vocals; Butch Gerace, Front Man, vocals & Band Leader; Bob Forest on Guitar/vocals and Bill Glover, Drummer and vocals. Gerace was with Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs when that group had two records that made it to number two on the U.S. hit list: "Wooly Bully" and "Little Red Riding Hood." Both are often played in Bandana's repertoire.

