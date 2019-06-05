Bandana, the popular local band, will perform at a community barbecue bash/fundraiser for the South Venice Civic Association on Thursday, July 4, from 2-6 p.m., at the South Venice Civic Association, 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice.
Cover fee at the door will be $10, but kids under 12 are free.
Beer, wine, burgers, hot dogs and barbecue will be available for purchase, along with outdoor and indoor games for kids. SVCA President Duke Doogue notes that “there will be plenty of time to get to the (Fourth of July) fireworks afterward.”
The event is a “friend-raiser and fundraiser” for the organization, which has been active in South Venice since 1955.
A volunteer organization, the SVCA has had a long and consequential history in South Venice. It was formed just three years after construction of the first homes in the South Venice subdivision, which now has more than 20,000 residents.
For decades, the SVCA maintained the community’s deeded beach, ferry operation and boat ramp and in 2001 incorporated the South Venice Beach Endowment Trust to hold and manage those properties.
Besides continuing its role as the community center for social and civic events, it hosts meetings with Sarasota County officials on a regular basis. This gives residents opportunities to voice their concerns and ask questions. Issues include code enforcement, water and sewer, ditch mowing, tree trimming and mosquito spraying, among others.
The SVCA sponsors a number of water quality and area beautification initiatives in the community, including the Water Quality Task Force, Siesta Waterway cleanups, Shamrock Park cleanups, and a Community Emergency Response Team.
Since 1957, SVCA has published a 12-page monthly newsletter and recently donated its complete and comprehensive archive to the Historical Resources Department of the Sarasota County Libraries. Robert Bendus, of Historical Resources, said of the collection, “This is incredible. You don’t see this every day.”
Bandana leader and lead vocalist Tony ‘Butch’ Gerace and his wife Sharon are long-time residents of South Venice. Besides Gerace, the band includes Dave Hartman (bass), Larry Kuran (guitar and vocals), Steve Shower (keyboard and vocals) and Bill Glover (drums). Venice residents have voted Bandana Best Local Band many times.
Gerace formed his first rock band, called Tony Gee & the Gypsys, in the 1960s. Later it was renamed Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs. With “L’il Red Riding Hood” the number-one hit in the world, the group became one of the era’s top recording groups. Other hits followed, like “Wooly Bully”, “Red Hot”, “Oh, That’s Good” and “How Do You Catch a Girl.”
Tickets to the July 4 event can be purchased at the door or in advance by phone at 941-493-0006, by email to info@southvenicebeach.org or in person at the SVCA office. Office hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
