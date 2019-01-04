Bank funds advanced training for scout leader

Charlotte State Bank & Trust is helping Lisa Baird of Boy Scout Troop 95 take part in an advanced leadership training program for adult scout leaders. Baird, who serves as Committee Chair for Troop 95, will begin the Wood Badge for the 21st Century program in February.
The Wood Badge course brings together leaders from all areas of scouting – Cub Scouting, Boy Scouting, Varsity Scouting, and Venturing – and all levels of Boy Scouts of America professional staff. Participants in Wood Badge for the 21st Century attend a course offered in two sessions of three days each over two weekends. Leaders must apply the concepts studied and the skills learned to improving the scouting unit, district or program in which they currently serve.
Soon after founding the Scout movement, Robert Baden-Powell saw the need for leadership training. Early Scoutmaster training camps were held in London and Yorkshire, but World War I delayed the development of Wood Badge training until 1919. Gilwell Park outside London was purchased specifically to provide a venue for the course, which was held there by Francis Gidney from Sept. 8-19, 1919. Baden-Powell himself gave lectures.
Wood Badge training continued at Gilwell Park, which became the home of leadership training in the Scout movement. The Wood Badge program has since spread across the world with international variations.
Baird, a website designer at CeJay Associates, LLC, in Punta Gorda, works closely with Troop 95 Scoutmaster Samuel A. Kiburz, a portfolio manager with the Trust and Investment Management Services division of Charlotte State Bank & Trust. The troop meets every Monday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Temple Shalom in Punta Gorda.
