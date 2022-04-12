WELLEN PARK — The newest addition to Downtown Wellen’s growing list of eateries will be the shopping district’s premier lakefront restaurant, according to a Tuesday news release from the developer.
The 320-seat Banyan House will feature “upscale new American cuisine in a scenic setting serving lunch, dinner and brunch.”
It will also be Downtown Wellen’s exclusive caterer for events, the release states.
The restaurant’s owners are no strangers to the regional restaurant scene. Brothers David and Dennis Valentino and partner Mark Costanzo have operated restaurants from Venice to Port Charlotte over the past 25 years, including Donato’s, Prime Serious Steak and Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza, which has a location in Wellen Park’s nearby Marketplace shopping center.
The Banyan House will sport a large bar and lounge under 6,100 square feet, including 2,000 square feet of alfresco dining, the release states.
It’s the only lakeside restaurant planned for Downtown Wellen.
“We are pleased to introduce this exciting concept to our outstanding lineup of offerings in the Downtown,” said Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park, the masterplanned community.
The Valentinos and Costanzo are also anxious to expand their reach in the area.
“We are excited by the opportunity to bring a first-class dining experience to Wellen Park,” David Valentino said. “Downtown Wellen is one of the most amazing planned downtowns I’ve come across in Florida.”
The menu will be “chef-driven,” featuring “orangewood-fired grilled seafood, steak and eclectic fare.” The Banyan House will offer “casual lunchtime selections, fusion-inspired new American cuisine during dinner hours, and a formal brunch with carving stations and a champagne bar,” the release states.
The Valentinos and Costanzo are also developing the Claw and Co. lobster roll concept, as part of The Yard, a collection of repurposed shipping containers in Downtown Wellen that will feature “counter-served cuisine with al fresco seating and outdoor activity centers.”
Downtown Wellen has previously announced several planned businesses including Mirabella’s Italian Coastal Cuisine, Oak & Stone, Villani & Co., Bright Ice, Capstan Financial Consulting Group, and Kind Vibes Outfitters.
Opening for the first phase of the shopping district and several of the businesses is set for November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.