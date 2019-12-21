VENICE - First Baptist Church of Venice presents two free community programs for the Christmas season.
A “Living Nativity” will be hosted at the church’s lakefront property at 3100 Executive Drive in Venice, directly behind the Wawa on Jacaranda. The event features an outdoor presentation of the birth of Jesus including the manger, a full cast of characters including the holy family, shepherds and wise men, along with a variety of live animals. The event will be held the weekend of December 20 – 22 and is open for exhibition from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. nightly.
Special Christmas Eve candlelight services will also be featured on Dec. 24 at the church’s downtown Venice sanctuary located at 312 Miami Ave.. Two services are available: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The program will feature festive musical numbers, the lighting of candles, a kid’s Christmas story, along with a special Christmas message. Seating is available on a first-come basis.
“We welcome all to join us for these events as we join together to celebrate the birth of the Savior,” said First Baptist Church of Venice Senior Pastor Thomas Hodge. “Our congregation warmly welcomes visitors and friends from throughout the community to come and enjoy fellowship with us at this very special time of the year.”
For more information, visit fbcvenice.org.
