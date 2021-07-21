SARASOTA — The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation is accepting applications for a grant for area high school students “lacking college preparatory instruction.”
It will also provide funding to help transfer students to New College.
A powerful, well-written essay can make all the difference in whether a student gets accepted into a college, the foundation said in a statement. Yet many students who hope to achieve their dream of a college degree may not have a mentor who is able to guide them through this potentially overwhelming component of their college application portfolio.
New College of Florida and Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation are offering free workshops on applications, ideas, and how to write both reflectively and how to approach rewrites, the statement said.
“Personal essays carry greater importance in a student’s overall college application because a growing number of colleges and universities are dropping the requirement of SAT and ACT scores,” Jennifer Wells said.
Wells is the director of writing and head of New College’s Writing Program.
“I am excited to bring this opportunity to those students who desire extra help. We are grateful for Barancik Foundation’s support of this vitally needed program.”
The Barancik Foundation grant, totaling $73,737, also helps fund New College’s support of its transfer students.
“New College has reinvigorated its commitment to transfer students by identifying their special needs and marshaling institutional resources to facilitate their timely progress to a baccalaureate degree,” New College provost/vice president of academic affairs Suzanne Sherman said. “This summer, faculty and staff are participating in workshops on specialized transfer student advising, and each incoming transfer student will be partnered with dedicated advisors who will help clarify pathways and connect students to career and student success support services across the college.”
