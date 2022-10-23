"Demon Copperhead"

“Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver

 HarperCollins Publishers/TNS

The lure of Barbara Kingsolver’s latest novel begins with its title: “Demon Copperhead.” What, now?

This sprawling, brilliant story, set in southwestern Virginia’s impoverished Lee County in the 1990s and early 2000s, is a modern retelling of “David Copperfield.”


“Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver; Harper (560 pages, $29.99)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments