BBQ

GRAPHIC PROVIDED

GRAPHIC PROVIDED

 GRAPHIC PROVIDED

Staff Report

Big Papa’s Backyard BBQ Cooking Class takes place 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Ramada Venice Hotel Venezia, 425 N. U.S. 41 Bypass. The class is informal, informational and fun.

Learn from award-winning (60+ Grand and Reserve Champion), professional pit master Dana “Big Papa” Hillis as he shares tips on purchase and prep, marinades, rubs, injections, meat temps, sauces, grilling and smoking techniques.

See award-winning recipes and secrets from more than a decade of barbecue competition and catering. Get grill’n at Big Papa’s Backyard BBQ Cooking Class. Appetizers, lunch and dessert will be provided.

Tickets are $100 per person. Seating is limited. Proceeds benefit community philanthropy of Sertoma Club of Venice.

For more information, call 941-650-6088. Sign up today at: venicesertoma.com/news-and-events.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments