Staff Report
Big Papa’s Backyard BBQ Cooking Class takes place 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Ramada Venice Hotel Venezia, 425 N. U.S. 41 Bypass. The class is informal, informational and fun.
Learn from award-winning (60+ Grand and Reserve Champion), professional pit master Dana “Big Papa” Hillis as he shares tips on purchase and prep, marinades, rubs, injections, meat temps, sauces, grilling and smoking techniques.
See award-winning recipes and secrets from more than a decade of barbecue competition and catering. Get grill’n at Big Papa’s Backyard BBQ Cooking Class. Appetizers, lunch and dessert will be provided.
Tickets are $100 per person. Seating is limited. Proceeds benefit community philanthropy of Sertoma Club of Venice.
For more information, call 941-650-6088. Sign up today at: venicesertoma.com/news-and-events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.