ENGLEWOOD — Larry Ross was just finishing off his fundraising art auction at the old Langsner Street barn, when a man approached him, asking about a painting.

Ross had called for the community to come paint on the barn, or bring some art they created, before the barn was turned over the firefighters for training. Then, he auctioned off the art to benefit Englewood Community Care Clinic.

The man was one of the artists, and figured no one had bought his painting, so he wanted it back.

“It was a painting of a child praying,” Ross said. “I said no because it sold in a batch of three paintings.”

The man asked if it sold for a couple of dollars.

“I explained a retired teacher bought the man’s painting,” Ross said. “She bought all three for $100. As a teacher, she could see any one of her students praying for peace. So she bought the painting because it touched her heart.”

The man was shocked and happy his painting was sold for a good cause.

That was just one story, Ross told Beth Harrison, Englewood Community Care Clinic

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments