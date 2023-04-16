North Port starting pitcher Reed Backstrom (8) faces the Lemon Bay Manta Rays during the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday , April 15, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Teammates greet Lemon Bay starting pitcher Brady Ham (10) after he hit a two-run homer against North Port in the first inning during the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday, at CoolToday Park in North Port.
North Port catcher Zachary Mitchell (5) catches a pop up against Lemon bay during the 1st inning the during the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday , April 15, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
North Port pitcher Reed Backstrom (8) tags out Lemon Bay’s Wyatt Bush (18) during the 1st inning of the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday , April 15, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O’Neill
North Port relief pitcher Colyn Sowers (16) faces Lemon Bay during the 3rd inning of the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday , April 15, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
North Port catcher Zachary Mitchell (5) tags out Lemon Bay's Mayson Roberts (7) during the 3rd inning of the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday , April 15, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Lemon Bay starting pitcher Brady Ham (10) hits a 2 run homer against North Port in the1st inning during the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday, at Cool Today Park in North Port.
Lemon Bay’s Brady Ham (10) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer against North Port in the first inning during the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday at CoolToday Park in North Port.
Lemon Bay starting pitcher Brady Ham (10) hits a two-run homer against North Port in the first inning during the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday, at CoolToday Park in North Port.
Lemon Bay’s Abel I Albarran (3) gets a base hit against North Port during the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday , April 15, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O’Neill
North Port pitcher Reed Backstrom (8) tags out Lemon Bay’s Wyatt Bush (18) during the 1st inning of the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday , April 15, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O’Neill
Lemon Bay's starting pitcher Brady Ham (10) faces North Port during the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday , April 15, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Lemon Bay’s Ryan Mickey (14) scores against North Port during the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday , April 15, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O’Neill
Lemon Bay's Wyatt Bush (18) bats against North Port during the second inning of the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday , April 15, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
North Port's CF Michael Sprague ((12) catches a fly ball against Lemon Bay during the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday , April 15, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
North Port's Brayden Spain (3) runs out a ground ball against Lemon Bay during the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday , April 15, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Lemon Bay’s Abel Albarran (3) scores behind North Port catcher Zachary Mitchell (5) during the third inning of the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday at CoolToday Park in North Port.
North Port relief pitcher Colyn Sowers (16) faces Lemon Bay during the 3rd inning of the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday , April 15, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
North Port catcher Zachary Mitchell (5) tags out Lemon Bay's Mayson Roberts (7) during the 3rd inning of the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday , April 15, 2023 at Cool Today Park in North Port. Photo by Tom O'Neill
The Lemon Bay Manta Rays and North Port Bobcats stand for the National Anthem before the start of the Mizuno High School Invitational Saturday, at CoolToday Park in North Port.
WELLEN PARK – On a night where the Lemon Bay High baseball team got to play in a professional park, they played like pros.
No Manta Ray shined more brightly than senior pitcher Brady Ham, who threw four shutout innings and hit a two-run home run to start them on their way to a 10-0, mercy-rule victory Saturday over North Port at CoolToday Park in the Mizuno High School Invitational.
Jacob Connor also scored three times and got two hits as the Manta Rays lashed out 12 hits and scored in every inning.
Lemon Bay coach Zach Gonzales said this was more like it after an unexpected loss to Charlotte the night before.
“We’ve done a good job this season coming back strong after a defeat. We came out tonight and really put it on the other team,” Gonzales said. “Last night we hit the ball hard but right at people. Tonight we hit the ball hard and they fell.”
Lemon Bay (14-5) wasted little time pounding on the Bobcats. Connor started the evening with an infield single off North Port starter Reed Backstrom. Ham came up and hit a two-run home run over the high wall in right field to make it 2-0.
“Last night I hit the ball right at everyone. This time I saw a fastball on the first pitch and elevated it,” Ham said. “Hitting a home run here is different from high school. I thought it was a routine fly ball.”
In the second, Lemon Bay used a two-out rally to extend the lead. Ryan Mickey got an infield single and moved to third base on a single by Connor. The Mantas successfully executed a double steal, allowing Mickey to score. After Ham walked, Wyatt Bush crushed a triple to right center to clear the bases and give Lemon Bay a 5-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Ham cruised through four innings, allowing just three runners and one hit, while striking out five. His defense played error-free and ended Ham’s evening with a well-executed 4-6-3 double play.
Noah Hale drove in a run in the third with a ground ball for Lemon Bay. In the fourth, a wild pitch and an RBI grounder from Joel Vasquez got Lemon Bay two more to make it 8-0.
Lemon Bay closed out the scoring with a fifth-inning run on a wild pitch and a Mayson Roberts RBI single in the sixth. Gabe Todaro pitched two scoreless innings for the Manta Rays to close it out.
Josh Doerrfield and Backstrom had the only hits for North Port (8-10) which as lost seven of its last nine games.
“Give credit to Lemon Bay. They beat us in every aspect of the game,” North Port coach Kemo O’Sullivan said. “We’ve been struggling a bit. We just have to keep working, battling and keep the kids positive.”
