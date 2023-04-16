WELLEN PARK – On a night where the Lemon Bay High baseball team got to play in a professional park, they played like pros.

No Manta Ray shined more brightly than senior pitcher Brady Ham, who threw four shutout innings and hit a two-run home run to start them on their way to a 10-0, mercy-rule victory Saturday over North Port at CoolToday Park in the Mizuno High School Invitational.


   
