WELLEN PARK — Jim Aalderink has visited 66 Major League Baseball parks, 201 minor league venues, nearly every closing game at old parks — and every first game at new ones.
Aalderink’s plans his first CoolToday Park spring training game this season.
But his travels to the North Port spring training venue for the World Series champion Atlanta Braves are likely delayed as MLB lockout talks appear stalled.
That means the Grapefruit League is likely on hold — pitchers and catchers traditionally report this week.
Aalderink spoke of disappointment Wednesday about travel plans he’d made from Grand Rapids to North Port.
“Millionaires and billionaires arguing,” he said of the MLB dispute. “They don’t care about me.”
Threats of a spring training shutdown will radiate like a rock striking still water, North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Gunnin said. The 600-plus member group, which includes local business owners and associates, are bracing for lost tourism and bed-tax dollars.
Especially hit are those businesses in Wellen Park, Venice and western North Port that count on surplus dollars in those five or so weeks of spring training, Gunnin said.
“It’s not cheap being out there,” he said of costs in those business areas in Southwest Florida. “It’s a big loss, is what it is.”
CoolToday Park, considered a premier field, has had hiccups in the three years since it opened.
Construction problems delayed the team’s opening season in 2019 to a single spring game. The pandemic shuttered the following season and limited fan attendance in 2021.
This was to be the breakout year, a full spring season as America eases away from the pandemic, a World Series championship team in its glory, most everyone agreed.
“I would love to go back and watch the games, take my grandson,” North Port Mayor Pete Emrich said.
Amid the lockout, however, the Braves plan to proceed with a “World Champions Welcome Weekend” at CoolToday Park on Saturday and Sunday.
The weekend lineup includes autograph sessions with Braves’ manager Brian Snitker, broadcaster Chip Caray and former centerfielder Andruw Jones, plus appearances by the Budweiser Clydesdales, pennant giveaways and other activities such as a fun zone and inflatables for kids and a scavenger hunt. There will be two evening concerts.
There’s still hope the two sides will compromise.
The owners had made what MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred last week said was a “good faith, positive proposal,” according to media reports.
Either way, the players’ union balked because its concerns — more pay for players early in their career, improving competitive integrity — went unaddressed, those media sources said.
Opening Day is scheduled for March 31.
Aalderink glimpsed inside CoolToday Park during an October trip, as the team provided the stadium’s big-screen monitor and had opened a clubhouse bar to visitors watching the Series.
“I thought it was nice … for an exhibition park.”
CoolToday Park is at 18800 S. West Villages Parkway.
