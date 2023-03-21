ENGLEWOOD – Brady Ham took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Lemon Bay got some timely hitting to defeat Charlotte, 7-1, Tuesday night at Jack Llewellyn Field.
Jacob Connor went 3-for-3 and scored twice and Wyatt Bush had two hits and drove in three runs to pace the Mantas seven hit attack.
Ham had some control problems early, but settled in to retire seven Tarpons in a row at one point before Tyler Waterhouse drilled a single to left with two outs in the top of the sixth inning to break up the no-hitter and drive in Braddock Marshall from third with Charlotte’s lone run of the evening.
“We got our ace on the mound tonight,” Lemon Bay coach Zach Gonzalez said. “We really didn’t think he had his best stuff, but he was still able to go out there and shut them down with 11 strikeouts so that was ultimately what got us going.”
The Mantas batted around in the bottom of the second and scored four runs off Tarpon starter Dalton Hill. Gabe Todaro and Noah Hale drew walks and Connor drove in the first run with a single. After Ham walked, Bush delivered a base hit up the middle to score two more. The fourth run scored on an error by Marshall on an attempted force play at second.
Dylan Kowalewski came on in the fourth for the Tarpons and shut down Lemon Bay until the sixth inning when Connor singled, Ham walked, and Bush has another RBI single to make it 5-1. Another run scored on a squeeze bunt by Abel Albarran, then pinch hitter Zeke Moranda lined a double to left to score Bush with the final run.
“Big two out hitting, big two strike hitting tonight,” Gonzales said. “We got a lot of guys on. We need to do a better job of moving them over or we would have had more runs, but I’m happy with seven runs.”
Ham walked four Tarpons to go along with his 11 strikeouts. Will Landers and Joel Vazquez finished up the game on the mound for the Mantas.
Lemon Bay is now 9-2 and will travel to Sarasota on Thursday. Charlotte fell to 4-6 and will his Island Coast on Wednesday.
