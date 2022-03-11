Tampa Bay released a revised spring training schedule, featuring 18 games, including nine home games at Charlotte Sports Park and one home game at Tropicana Field. The spring schedule is subject to change, and game times will be announced at a later date.
The Rays face five opponents in a regionalized schedule: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Minnesota and Pittsburgh. The Rays open on Friday against the Red Sox in Fort Myers. The home schedule features three weekend games, including the home opener on Saturday, March 19 against the Braves. The Rays complete their spring schedule with an exhibition game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, April 6 at Tropicana Field.
Single-game tickets and parking for all home games go on sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m., exclusively at RaysBaseball.com/Spring and through the Ballpark app. Season ticket holders and single-game buyers of the originally scheduled games will be notified via email regarding their options. Charlotte Sports Park is a mobile-only ballpark. Paper tickets, including print-at-home and PDF versions, are not available or accepted. The Ballpark app is available for free download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information on mobile ticketing, download the MLB Ballpark app or visit RaysBaseball.com/Mobile.
