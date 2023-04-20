_CGB9689.jpg

Charlotte’s Dylan Klossner tags out DeSoto County’s Jace Kellog attempting to steal second base during Thursday’s game.

 Chris Blake

PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte’s Edwin Feliciano and DeSoto County’s Will Joens hooked up in a pitchers duel Thursday with the Tarpons coming out on top, 2-0.

It was a game in which both pitchers threw well enough to win, but it was the timely two run single by Feliciano’s batterymate Justin McQueen that made the difference.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments