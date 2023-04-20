PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte’s Edwin Feliciano and DeSoto County’s Will Joens hooked up in a pitchers duel Thursday with the Tarpons coming out on top, 2-0.
It was a game in which both pitchers threw well enough to win, but it was the timely two run single by Feliciano’s batterymate Justin McQueen that made the difference.
Joens went 5.2 innings and allowed just three hits while fanning five. Two of the Tarpon hits came in the third inning when they touched the hard-throwing right hander for both runs.
A leadoff walk to Dalton Hill started the rally. After a strikeout, Braddock Marshall singled to put two runners on.
Catcher’s indifference put Marshall on second and both Tarpons scored on a sharply hit single to right.
“It was a fast ball away so I went to the opposite field,” McQueen said.
Meanwhile, Feliciano looked like Lee Majors from the 1980’s TV show “Six Million Dollar Man”.
He was making his second start on the hill after rehabilitating a shoulder injury from over a month ago.He threw 90 pitches and got stronger as the game went on. He fanned four of the final six outs for the shutout win.
“My curve ball was working and I was able to locate my fast ball better,” Feliciano said. “I worked on my release point and pushed off the rubber harder.”
The Bulldogs touched Feliciano for all three of their hits in the fifth inning. Two singles and a double along with a runner caught stealing left the tying runs in scoring position as the inning ended with a ground out.
“Will pitched a great game tonight, but all season we’ve been struggling at the dish,” DeSoto coach Matt Martin said. “We need to get some run support for our pitchers. We got a little aggressive on the bases tonight trying to manufacture some runs because you never know when the next hit will come.”
DeSoto (5-16) will host North Port on Friday while the Tarpons (9-13) play host to Cypress Lake for senior night.
