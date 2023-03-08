VENICE — Venice High coach Craig Faulkner was honored for picking up his 500th career win prior to his team’s Monday night game.
That win came Feb. 20.
The Indians then went out and gave Faulkner career win No. 502 with a 3-1 victory over Braden River.
Four Venice pitchers combined to shut down the Pirates, who were kept off the scoreboard until a two-out rally in the top of the seventh inning.
“I really like how we played tonight,” Faulkner said. “Simon Yochum came in pitching and really shut them down, throwing hard and throwing a lot of strikes.
“Even though he was throwing well enough not to come out of the game, we wanted to give Peter Liakakos an opportunity to get in the game,” Faulkner added. “It got a little scary there, but he came through for us.”
Jobe Fish started for the Indians and went the first three innings before being relieved by Carter Cox.
Cox ran into some trouble in the fifth, walking one batter and hitting another to put runners on first and second with one out. Yochum came on and pitched out of the jam, retiring all seven batters he faced before yielding to Liakakos with two outs and nobody on in the top of the seventh. Liakakos gave up three straight hits and a run before striking out Matthew Schefer to end the game.
“We wanted to break it up. We wanted these guys to be able to throw again later in the week,” Faulkner said. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in Fish and we’ve got a lot of confidence in Cox. They’re young guys but we planned on that happening from the beginning.”
After two scoreless innings, the Indians broke through in the bottom of the third off Pirates starter Cesar Valera. Jeremiah Pachota singled and stole second and Hunter Possehl drew a walk. Jon Embury followed with a double to left to score Pachota and send Possehl to third. Trent Adrian’s sacrifice fly to center brought in Possehl and made it 2-0.
Venice added another run in the fifth as Pachota led off with a walk and again stole second. A towering fly ball to right by Adrian fell for a double to make it 3-0.
The Indians managed only three hits on the night, but the three runs were more than enough as Venice pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and kept Braden River off the scoreboard until the final inning.
“We’re young. It’s going to take a while for the offense to come around,” Faulkner said. “Pitching is a little bit ahead of hitting right now, but it’s going to come. We’re always playing for the end of the season. We’re playing .500 baseball right now but I’m hoping we’re getting better and better every game.”
Venice is now 3-3 and will travel to Sarasota on Thursday night.
