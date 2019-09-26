VENICE — The second Battle of the Bridges will take to the Intracoastal Waterway on Saturday.
“This amazing venue provides spectators of all kind the opportunities to witness championship rowing,” the Sarasota Scullers Youth Rowing Club state in an official website.
The Scullers, along with the city of Venice and Sarasota County Parks and Recreation, are hosting the daylong event.
The 5K rowing competition is expecting teams from “up and down the East Coast of the U.S.” to take part in the day that runs from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
The 5K Battle of the Bridges is how the teams “will kick off their fall head race season,” the organization states.
Racers launch from the Venice Historic Train Depot, row south down the Intracoastal. The organization said the athletes will turn north near Shamrock Park and start racing about 1,000 meters south of Circus Bridge.
“Spectators will have access on either side of the waterway via the Legacy Trail where they will become active participants in this amazing event,” the group said.
The course travels under three Venice bridges with a finish line 1 meter past the KMI Bridge.
There may be more than 40 races, including single, doubles, quads and eights along with men’s, women’s, novice, youth and masters events, the group states.
Those watching can stop by the train depot area where teams, community partners and vendors will be on hand.
More information is online at battleofthebridgesvenice.com.
