The Visual Arts Center held its first “FUN Arts Festival Finale: Battle of the Brushes,” on Friday, Nov. 16 in Punta Gorda. The Festival marked the end of a year-long program that paired professional artist mentors with community members, seeking to improve their skills, and raise money for the Center. The event featured an unveiling of participants works, catered light hors d’oeuvres, and music by the band Tropical Avenue. The Visual Arts Center can be reached at 941-639-8810.
featured
'Battle of the Brushes' - A stroke of success
- by JERRY BEARD Photographer
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.