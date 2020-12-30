The year 2020 has stopped a lot of things, but not everything.
The residents of Bay Indies participated in their annual Community Holiday Golf Cart Parade.
“With nearly 40 decorated golf carts, participants decked in holiday costumes (including the Grinch) and candy giveaways in abundance, residents of Bay Indies lined the community boulevard to view the 2020 holiday parade of floats,” Bay Indies public relations officer Randy “Boomer” Berman said in an email. Socially distanced spectators who were in attendance were given candy canes or poinsettia plants as the close-knit community kept its holiday celebration going.
Berman noted the event was hosted by Bay Indies and organized by its staff, “from managers to the maintenance team.”
“Golf cart decorations ranged from the ‘Grinch Mobile’ to a tinsel-covered candy cane and many participants were decked out in different holiday and Christmas outfits,” he wrote.
