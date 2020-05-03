Nurses serve a vital role in delivering quality, patient-centered care. Nurses comfort, listen, advise and serve as advocates for patients, providing the human touch in medical care, now more than ever. Continually at the bedside, nurses always place their patients’ well-being above all else.
This year’s theme for National Nurses Week is “2020: The Year of the Nurse.” Their ongoing commitment to quality is what moves health care forward — what often begins as a solution for one patient, becomes an advancement that benefits countless others.
During the week of May 6-12, we will have an opportunity to honor and recognize nurses for the invaluable role they play in patient care. Please join all of us at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Bayfront Health Punta Gorda in celebrating National Nurses Week, and show your appreciation to the nurses in your life. These dedicated individuals make a meaningful difference in people’s lives every day. It’s their commitment to quality and superior patient care that ultimately inspires trust and transforms health care.
We value our nurses and sincerely thank them for the compassionate care they provide with everything they do.
