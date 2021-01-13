ZooTampa needs to name the newest addition to its orangutan family, a male born to first-time mom Randee.
The baby is the zoo’s 11th orangutan offspring and is a significant addition to the endangered species, which has seen a population decline of more than 50 percent during the past 60 years, due to deforestation. ZooTampa is home to three generations of orangutans, which are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan.
A donation of $10 is needed to vote, with the money helping its animal care, education programs and conservation efforts.
To vote, visit zoo tampa.org/support/baby-orangutan-naming.
Zoo Tampa is for the birds
The zoo is hoping Florida residents will learn more about the birds around us — throughout the state and world.
“As wild spaces become limited, it’s vital to make our spaces bird-friendly places,” a news release said. “Birds face numerous threats, with over 200 species listed as critically endangered worldwide.”
The ZooTampa aviary team works with about 80 species and 300 birds ranging in size from Inca terns to hornbills to a 6-foot-tall emu named Elaine.
The zoo encourages people to visit and ask questions about them.
“Everyone has the power to protect and preserve wildlife for future generations. Join ZooTampa and other institutions and individuals that are taking action and getting involved in bird conservation,” the release said. “Every Friday from Jan. 8-29, the zoo invites you to participate in its Facebook contest. All you have to do is like the Facebook post, tag three of your friends, and guess the name of the bird in the Facebook photo.”
