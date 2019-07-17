FROM BUSCH GARDENS TAMPA BAY
It’s only July, but Busch Gardens Tampa Bay already is preparing for Halloween.
There’s more than one way to enjoy the 20th annual Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offers the best prices of the season and employment opportunities for locals to fuel the fear this year
Celebrating 20 years of fear, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has launched the most sinister sale of the season for Tampa’s premier Halloween event, Howl-O-Scream. The lowest price tickets start at just $24.99, $19.99 for annual pass members.
Howl-O-Scream returns for 22 select nights between Sept. 20 and Nov. 2 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. For a limited time, tickets are available at the lowest price of the season with special offers.
Single-night admission: Any Thursday, Friday or Sunday night admission is $24.99, up to a 75 percent saving. Any event night admission is $29.99. Annual pass members can purchase any Thursday, Friday or Sunday single-date admission for $19.99 or any event single-date admission for $24.99.
Enjoy all 22 nights with the Unlimited Howl-O-Scream Admission ticket for $59.99.
The Howl-O-Scream Front Line Fear Upgrade starts at $99.99, which allows front-of-the-line access to all Howl-O-Scream houses and the park’s thrill rides, including the new Tigris, Florida’s tallest launch coaster.
These deals end on July 21 at 11:59 p.m.
Visit HowlOScream.com to shop and learn more.
Howl-O-Scream is intended for a mature audience. This event contains intense adult content such as violence, gore and blood. Howl-O-Scream 2019 is a separately ticketed night event. No costumes are allowed.
Join the team
Don’t just be there, be part of the cast. Open auditions for the Scare Actor team start July 19.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is looking for more than 400 enthusiastic performers who will add horror and humor to the award-winning event’s 20th anniversary season. Interested applicants can secure their audition spot by applying today at BuschGardensJobs.com.
Participants must be 18 or older to apply. No experience is required. Performers are asked to wear comfortable clothing.
