SARASOTA — Students of all skill levels can explore their creative interests and sharpen their artistic skills in non-credit art master classes and workshops offered by the Ringling College Continuing Studies’ Studio and Digital Arts program during its Spring Art Week, March 7-15.
Classes and workshops are offered in figure art, painting and drawing, illustration, jewelry, glass art, fiber arts, sculpture, clay, and ink painting. Classes and workshops are held on the Ringling College campus at 2700 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, and at the Ringling College Museum Campus, 1001 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For more information and to register, visit ringling.edu/SDA or call 941-309-5111.
“Whether you enjoy dabbling in new techniques, or you’re honing skills for professional advancement, there are a variety of courses to help you reach your goals,” said Diane Zorn, continuing studies education program coordinator. “These classes are ideal for aspiring artists just beginning their creative journeys, as well as for practiced artists seeking inspiration and camaraderie.” Zorn notes that students can explore traditional art techniques, refresh existing skills, and master new methods in digital and traditional media.
“We invite you to join us during Spring Art Week to let your creative mind and spirit explore mediums ranging from glass blowing to quilting!” Zorn said.
Highlights of Spring Art Week include:
March 9-13: Traditional Figure Drawing (9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday) and Head Drawing and Expression (1:30-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) with the renowned figure and animation artist Glenn Vilppu. Vilppu holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in ﬁne arts from Art Center College of Design (CA) and has studied at Otis Art Institute in Los Angeles and Santa Monica City College. His work is in collections throughout North America and Europe. Gold Member: $337.50 per course; Silver Member: $375 per course.
March 12-15: Exploring Positive and Negative Painting (10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday-Sunday) with Victoria Gomez Mayol. Learn to combine ﬂuid acrylics, pastels, gold leaf, and stencils to achieve a unique image by pouring layers of bright colors in a free and loose way, while connecting with your feelings and emotions. Students explore composition possibilities, and define plants, ﬂowers, and animal shapes in the painting. Bring a free spirit of adventure and have fun with the forms, colors and lines. All skill levels are welcome. Gold Member: $234; Silver Member: $260.
March 9-11: Layers: Oil and Cold Wax Painting (10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Wednesday) with Elena De La Ville. Color and texture are the celebrities of this exploratory workshop. Cold wax blended with oil paint provides translucent to opaque layers, allowing students to push, pull, roll or etch the surface through many layers, using blending techniques to create expressive impasto surfaces. Students are encouraged to be bold in their process. Demonstrations and group discussions aid to build personal direction. Bring a playful attitude. All skill levels welcome. Tuition covers most course supplies. Gold Member: $373.50; Silver Member: $415.
March 13-15: Glass Blown Forms (10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday-Sunday) with Noah Coleman. Take a dip into glass blowing or gather more experience in this three-day skill-building class. Participants of all levels will learn safety, practice fundamentals, and discover new techniques while creating unique glass objects. Some of the objects created in class will need to cool and can be picked up the following week. All supplies are included. Gold Member: $337.50; Silver Member: $375.
“Whatever direction your inner muse is leading you, we offer the tools and the teachers to set you on your creative journey,” Zorn concluded.
Since 1931, Ringling College of Art and Design has cultivated the creative spirit in students from around the globe. The private, not-for-profit, fully accredited college offers the bachelor of fine arts degree in 11 disciplines and the bachelor of arts in two. The college’s rigorous curriculum employs the studio model of teaching and immediately engages students through a comprehensive program that is both specific to the major of study and focused on the liberal arts. The Ringling College teaching model ultimately shapes students into highly employable and globally aware artists and designers.
For more information, visit ringling.edu.
