SARASOTA COUNTY — The last day to register to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 18 primary election, or to change party affiliation for that election, is Monday, July 20.
It's recommended that voters confirm before the July 20 deadline that they are registered to vote and that their voter registration information is current.
Check your eligibility at SarasotaVotes.com by clicking on “Voter Information” in the main menu and then on “Voter Lookup” and following the easy instructions.
New paper voter registration applications and applications for party changes must be completed, signed and returned in person to an elections office or postmarked by the July 20 deadline. Applications submitted electronically before midnight on July 20 through RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov will also be accepted.
Voters who have moved or changed their names or who need to update their signatures since the last election may also complete a voter registration application to update their voter records.
Voter registration applications are available at all elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port and at public libraries, military recruitment offices and public assistance offices, and may be downloaded at SarasotaVotes.com.
Applications also may be submitted through any driver license or tax collector’s office that issues Florida driver licenses or Florida ID cards.
Florida is a closed primary state, which means only voters who are registered with political party affiliation may vote in their party’s primary. Voters who are registered with minor or no party affiliation may only vote in nonpartisan and universal primary contests.
A universal primary contest is held when all the candidates for an office are of the same party and the winner will have no opposition in the general election.
The Aug. 18 ballot includes nonpartisan races for School Board members in districts 2 and 3 and a pair of universal primary contests: one for sheriff, which will appear on all ballots, and one for State Representative in House District 70, which will appear on all ballots of voters who reside in District 70, regardless of party affiliation.
Voters who reside in the cities of Sarasota and North Port will have municipal races on their ballots. Residents of Venice will vote in the general election in November to fill two City Council seats.
Vote-by-mail is available for all registered voters in the Aug. 18 primary and Nov. 3 general elections.
A request for a vote-by-mail ballot may be submitted by phone to 941-861-8618 or online at SarasotaVotes.com/VoteByMail.
A vote-by-mail ballot may be requested for a specific election or for all available elections through 2022.
Voters who would like a ballot mailed to them for the Aug. 18 primary must make the request no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.
Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person, but must reach one of the three supervisor of elections offices by 7 p.m. on election night.
Voted ballots may also be dropped into secure vote-by-mail drop boxes located inside all elections offices during regular business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and until 7 p.m. on election night).
In addition, during the early voting period — Saturday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 16, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily — voted ballots may be deposited in secure drop boxes inside all early voting locations.
For more information, contact the supervisor of elections office at 941-861-8618 or visit: SarasotaVotes.com.
