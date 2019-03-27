In her Mermaids Design Studio, Lynne Cirillo creates earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, ornaments and accessories with colors that reflect her Florida lifestyle. Seafoam blue or coral pink stones, beads, shells, fused glass or sea glass pieces are skillfully crafted using non-allergic stainless steel or aluminum wire. Each design is one-of-a-kind or made to order.
“It’s all in the wrist. With the proper tools wire bends easily, and I begin with no special plan. Wire wrapped jewelry can become anything I wish: a mermaid, a boat, a starfish, a sea horse, a tree of life, a sea urchin, or a bonefish. I don’t always know if or where I will attach a colored focal point until the piece is nearly finished,” Cirillo explains.
Cirillo cannot remember a time when she was not drawing, painting, or designing jewelry. “
My first necklace was made from paper clips, and in high school I was always hurrying through math class so I could get over to the school art center as quickly as possible. After graduation I was named the Director of Activities in a Dover, Delaware nursing facility. When I relocated to Florida I began making jewelry for friends as gifts or creating kits for ‘Jewelry for a Cause’ a nonprofit organization that offers support to breast cancer patients and families. Eventually I began offering jewelry, sun catchers, wall art and made-on-a-loom Alpaca wool or cotton shawls and scarves for sale at the Venice Farmer’s Market,” added Cirillo, who in addition to selling her work at the market, now volunteers to book weekly musical entertainment that includes: Steel drummers Berta and Linda, the Women of Steel, songstress, Wanda Cook and saxophonist, Leslie Dacosta. Last June Cirillo was invited to demonstrate wire wrapping techniques on ABC 7, The Suncoast View, a Sarasota/Venice television station.
Cirillo also teaches jewelry classes at the Venice Art Center from October-May.
On April 3 she’ll teach them how to create a pair of earrings with wire then decorate them with beads. On April 17 she’ll teach students how to create a wire wrapped serving set, and on May 15 she’ll teach a class on how to create a mermaid frame adorned with beads and sea glass. All classes take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon and cost $45 for Art Center members and $56 for nonmembers. All supplies are provided.
Meet Lynne Cirillo in person from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at the Venice Farmer’s Market located near Venice City Hall at the corner of Harbor Drive and Venice Avenue. Sign up for classes at the Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. South. For more information, call 941-485-7136 or go to www.veniceartcenter.com for information. Call Mermaids Design Studio at 302-562-4785 or email LYNCIR@aol.com. Cirillo’s unique artisan jewelry and accessories may be viewed on Pinterest or on her Mermaids Design Studio Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.